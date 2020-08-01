Transcript for Iran launches ballistic missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq

We begin with a rock firing back launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq. But so far there are no reports of casualties those missiles rain down in the middle of the night in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed a top Iran in general. The attack could signal a major escalation in tensions but Iraq's foreign minister says they are not seeking war. And after days of explosive threats president trump toned down his rhetoric last night tweeting all was well the rockets which were fired from Iran in territory. Get these bases in western and Northern Iraq ABC Serena Marshall has the latest from Washington where the president will give a statement this morning Serena good morning. And get a good morning devoted viewer Ronnie had promised revenge and they are quick to take responsibility for this tit for tat strikes using surface to service missiles. As he said today so far no casualties report Ed. Run striking back at the US wants in more than a dozen ballistic missiles seen here and Iranian state TV video. In what they've dubbed operation martyrs solo money revenge for the US drone strike that killed their top military general because some solo money. The US Iran's complex playing out on Iraqi soil targeting the roughly 15100 US and close some horses station about 100 miles west of Baghdad. At Al Asad airbase. That's the same base president trump visited in 2018. As his first to meet troops in the region the president taking to Twitter to respond writing. All is well assessment of casualties and damages taking place now so far so good. No US deaths have been reported officials saying there was enough of an alert the US troops were in bunkers at the time. ABC's Ian panel is an hour Beale. People anticipating that there would be some kind of strike also shall ever expected it quite to come. How it did so we had these two separate strike by multiple miss all launches from Iran landing in Iraq one was. Outs in the deserts in west an Iraq landing at the Al Assad face some of those missiles. Missing that targets and also up here in bill lesson. Two miles away from hey we heard two explosions around 5:45. Eastern time another one about thirty to 45 minutes late to. Iran's foreign minister told ABC's Martha Raddatz they wanted a proportionate response but do not seek escalation all war. Are you concerned that a strong response. From Iran. Will end in an all out war. But depends on the United States. The United States took and I walked toward engagement on. Its would have to be prepared for the consequences. Iran is are saying that this is a great victory against the great Satan. They announced almost immediately that they had launched those missiles into Iraq. For right now the are raining and officials say if this is over for now. There waiting for any kind of US response and they say they will be ready for war although it's certainly my sense. They did not want to an all out war a running in media quoted top security official saying Iran had thirteen revenge scenarios. Any of which would be a historic nightmare for America. The question now becomes Powell and if the United States' response president trump announcing that he will address the nation later this morning can questioning all right Serena thank you.

