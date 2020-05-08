Transcript for Isaias leaves destruction in its wake

Overnight nearly four million power outages along the East Coast of after east I ias tore a path of destruction. This tree smashing into a home in Massachusetts. I could have met senator this this rods are coming down in no way that comes out of the Orioles routed. In Philadelphia the Schuylkill river is projected to crest today. Own fifteen feet its highest level in more than a 150 years on Tuesday rescuers outside the city pulled these kids to safety. From a second story window. He violently I'm not big enough to prevent it. They're not like they've. Joe's that hicks says the wind destroyed his Delaware home as a Stanley took shelter inside as we were approaching the basement also all of its free lifted up out of the Grail. At that point that's what I saw the whole back of the house coming off of the property first thought is they got there were here Scott spear from a life long home. I'm a boy so. We're here so I don't think the house but this. Warm turning deadly Brothers and Merrill and a fatal accident when a tree fell onto a car in Queens New York one man died after being crushed in his truck. I've fallen tree and in North Carolina two people killed after a tornado slammed into a neighborhood we. Took shelter just my son and I were here. We ran into the center of the house and and got in the closet and then it was Coen is as quick as it started. Along the North Carolina coast these votes are now piled on top of one another. Liked boys and a Tom. In New Jersey the powerful winds toppling the steeple of this church. And are cameras capturing the moment sparking power line exploded just as ABC's Stephanie Ramos was conducting an interview. This is basically a result of the storm out of my house caught on fire and explosion that has her. Meanwhile at the new Jersey Shore many vacationers are taking the storm in stride as if everything isn't funny money I had just started to contend it. And that storm is now moving into Canada.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.