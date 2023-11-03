Israel claims Gaza City is surrounded

The move comes as the Biden administration pushes for a pause in the fighting. Meanwhile, the leader of Hezbollah is expected to make a rare speech today. ABC News’ Justin Finch reports.

November 3, 2023

