Israel says it found largest Hamas tunnel yet

Israel says it found weapons and a rail system inside the more than 2-mile tunnel. Meanwhile, American Jewish institutions face a new surge in antisemitic activity. ABC News’ Alison Kosik reports.

December 18, 2023

