Jacksonville dollar store rampage

The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of three Black people as a hate crime after police say the alleged gunman was found with racist writings and a swastika on one of his weapons.

August 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live