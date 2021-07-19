Transcript for Jeff Bezos prepares for liftoff

Now Jeff pesos at his flight crew making final preparations for their trip to space the historic flight will include the oldest person to ever go into space. At the youngest. Blue origin is officially cleared for liftoff. And the rocket set to take off tomorrow morning with Amazon founder Jeff pesos in his three crewmates on board. Overnight ABC's GO they need is getting inside a training capsules similar to the one that will take the crew to space Newton. One. These are the largest windows that had ever flown in space and it's pretty brutal reconsidering and you wouldn't think so. It is it is definitely roomy and spend the other things you know you know as wants to open spaces energy. You also having this third dimension to his well so it feels even room here. And also to give you sense. This is ten times the amount of all in Alan Shepard had on his first flight to space in 1960 on the crew now preparing to blast off for the eleven minute flight where they will experience three minutes of weightlessness. Everything comes loose and adherents space. You're literally just gonna start to essentially let it hay out of your seat while you are in zero G. And you're gonna get out of your seat you can come you can do somersaults. You can maybe do a Superman across the capsule. Bases will be accompanied by his brother mark. 82 year old Wally funk an eighteen year old Oliver Damon the first paying civilian aboard a commercial spacecraft. Oliver yeah. Base those will be the second billion or to leave the planet. After Richard Branson launched his virgin galactic space ship last week. But basins and his passengers will travel 62 miles above the surface of the earth a little farther than Branson's 53 miles. Blue origin will take off from west Texas where forecasters say the weather looks favorable for left off an ABC news will provide live coverage of the gorge in flight tomorrow morning.

