Transcript for Jenner named youngest 'self-made' billionaire

A closet in your twelve million dollar homes specifically for your purses. Check. I have been collecting these fax for a minute they're also great investment. Not one but two Ferrari's. Check a 50000 dollar Fendi stroller for your one year old Czech. For Kylie Jenner death life. That's when he won year old named the world's youngest self made billionaire by Ford's breaking a record previously set by its when he three year old Mark Zuckerberg. Her make up company Kylie cosmetics is worth an estimated 900 million bucks. And highly owns 100%. Of it she's also got about a hundred million dollars in cash made from the company's profits. Kiley also makes have reported five million bucks per season of keeping up with the card Asean's. New title isn't without controversy Dell many people saying. Her family is responsible for a lot of her money. Merriam Webster dictionary tweeting while self made is spiking putting out the folks needed clarification on what exactly it means to be self made. Dictionary.com. Also weighing in seemingly throwing some shade tweeting. Had only gone over this self made having succeeded in life on aided. Kylie saying she built her empire using social media. And with a 128 million answer Graham followers it's no wonder that Kylie cosmetics has grown since its inception and when he fifteen when it only sold. Three differently it's an incredible achievement for someone so young but even with that billionaire status. Kylie only ranks 2057. Forbes list of the world's richest people.

