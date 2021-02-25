Transcript for ‘Jeopardy’ interim host scores rave reviews

Like to do different category. Rules on that no we can't do that. Reviews are in on Japanese guest host Mike Richards. I love Mike Richards handsome and a great voice be still my heart he is perfect for the job. But who is Mike Richards. Jeffrey everyone for to 45 year old is the executive producer of jeopardy and wheel for changes stepping in to host following ten jetting. Six week run behind electors we had great contestants lined up the staff and crew were teed up we've all had our Covert tests were all here it was very literally at the last minute. That the decision was made for me to step in and just keep the show going. In fact Mike says he only own one suit when he found out he got the gig a dream come true nonetheless Mike has been a fan of the show since he was and we had the encyclopedia Britannica and I started to read them from a and see you know the that was that the quickest way to get Smart would be just if you do everything in there could you then be on jeopardy in the answer is probably yes. At least for my kid is in the decade before he joined jeopardy. He produced the price is right and let's make a deal and the latest Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? series. And if he looks familiar he has appeared in front of the camera before small going to be eating a geeky guys. Thank you very day as the host of a very different type of cell Alex always said. That the contestants are the stars of jeopardy so that was in my head and and he said it to me said at a lot at that that is that was a big focus. And fans appreciate that. No one will replace Alex but Mike is the next best thing he was an idol of mine and I will work every day to try to live up to the example he set. So far so good jeopardy has yet to announce any final decisions but we still have a stacked list of guest host. To get through including doctor Oz Katie Couric Aaron Rodgers line yell like and former world news now anchor Anderson Cooper who. OK but I think Alastair back what like this turn of events with Mike Richards here GAAP I think that's amazing where he was behind the scenes this -- he certainly knows the show inside and out. Hands on yeah oh yeah we should get our senior producer Greg. In front of the camera Greg grant Ed Rendell brings further exceed right now gray.

