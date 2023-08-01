Jewish school attack averted, police say

Police in Tennessee say a would-be gunman was stopped from carrying out what they call a "potential mass shooting." ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt explains how the suspect was ultimately thwarted.

August 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live