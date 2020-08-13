Transcript for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make 1st appearance as running mates

This morning knew the men Tim in the race for the White House for the first time. You're next vice president United States. Com Harris Joseph Biden and Connolly Harris appearing together for the first time as running mates everything we care about. Arie economy. Or health. Our children. The kind of country we live in. It's all on the line. The pair helping raise 26 million dollars in 24 hours we are ready remark can take these. We've had enough laying out plans to make sure every ballot is counted this November it despite the pandemic. Voting by mail matters. Having Dropbox. Abby early voting. Act act now about poll workers. But president Tran says funding for the Postal Service one of the sticking points installed corona virus relief talks in Washington. Could jeopardize mail in voting this fall. They don't have the money to do the universal. Mail involving. So therefore they can't do it. Again a straight trump also laying out a laundry list of attacks on hearing. She's very bedroom faction she once known fossil fuels and she wants to. Do you fund or at least substantially reduce money going to police departments. Vice president Mike Pence over ninety building on those claims. More Joseph Biden said he'd be willing to cut funding to police she said recently that. That she thought that we should re imagine the police at. Earlier in the day trim surrogate sending mixed signals calling Harris both too soft on crime in two tough. I'm. I. Aren't hard red. Carpet and. Biden already firing back to our job was already started his attacks. Calling copilot Croat nasty. Why maybe. About how she's pro mean. To his appointee peace. It's no surprise. Because whining is what Donald Trump does best. His campaign accusing trump of quote melting down after the president treated. The suburban housewife will be voting Fermi saying Biden wants to flood suburbs across the country with low income housing they're gonna. In my opinion destroy suburbia. According to one recent poll Trump's support in the suburbs has dropped by nearly 30%. Since 2016. An overnight you details emerging about the democrats' convention next week. The thirteen candidates who ran against Biden in the primary will appear at a virtual events. And congresswoman Alexandria positive Cortez will speech that shall only be allowed. One minute. Kenneth and on up there thinks and that's for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.