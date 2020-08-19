Transcript for Joe Biden officially Democratic presidential nominee

Prayers for former vice president Joseph Biden officially becoming the democratic nominee for president. With his wife doctor Joseph Biden by his side closing out the second night of the virtual PNC. The heart of this nation. Still beats with kindness. And courage. That's at the soul of America is Joseph Biden is fighting for now. From former President Bill Clinton the differences stork. You know what Donald Trump will do with four warriors. Blame bully and belittle. How do you know what Joseph bug world. Build back better. To the seventeen rising star Democrats that spoke in new of the traditional keynote address. Democrats working hard to show that the party is united in calling numbers of all grew change is to get out and vote. And then this far along temple we just being plain black people especially black women. Are the backbone of this party and and we don't show what Democrats don't get elected. For a second night the party also making a point to feature Republicans. And former George W. Bush secretary of state Colin Powell who threw his support behind diet in. Our country needs a commander in chief who takes care of our troops. In the same way he would his own family. And Cindy McCain speaking in a touching video about Biden's friendship with her late husband. Republican Senator John McCain I would. Just sit in jokes. It was like a comedy show sometime so why sit still. Meanwhile president's own trying to distract attention from the Democrats. On the stump in critical swing state. This election that we're going into is the most important election in the history of a cut. Sorry but this is something these people are sick. And tonight Italy's former president Barack Obama's turn to speak a spokesperson tells ABC news he plans to warn that democracy its cells is on the line. And outline why Biden and his running mate come on Harris had the experience and character needed to lead America out of the Kobe nineteen crisis. Well and now now. And that's thank you.

