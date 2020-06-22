Transcript for John Bolton hopes Donald Trump is a 1-term president

This was not like a White House I'd ever seen before it was not functioning. In the same way as any of the three. Previous presidents I've worked for I don't think he's fit for office and I don't think he has the confidence to carry out the job I'm not gonna vote forum in November. Overnight a scathing portrayal of president trump if you don't fully appreciate. What it is you're given away. Where the nature of the adversary negotiating on the other side of the table. You can make some pretty serious mistakes at staffer John Bolton sitting down one on one with ABC's Martha Raddatz. Discussing her spoke about his time in the White House. Including the president's approach to foreign affairs the president and it may well be a superb deal maker when it comes to Manhattan real estate. But when you're dealing with somebody like prudent who has made his life. Understanding. Russia's strategic position in the world. Against Donald Trump who doesn't enjoy reading about these issues early learning about them. It's a very difficult position for America to DN from North Korea the idea that just this all the odds Eunice layer of complements to this brutal dictator. Would convince him that you could make a deal with Donald trop I thought disposed. Strikingly naive and dangers to Russia I think Putin thinks he can plan like a fiddle. I don't think he's worried about Donald Trump all to blames the president for putting his personal interest ahead of the country's Donald Trump got a lot the US itself. Got nothing even claiming one of the world's top leaders doesn't know basic geography you say in the book that trump ask general John Kelly if Finland. This part of Russia he said those things absolutely and when you're dealing with somebody who asks questions like that it's very hard to know how to proceed. The book the room where it happened be released tomorrow describes trumpets irrational if foolish. And claims there is the pattern behind the president's decision making process. He was so focused on the reelection that longer term considerations. Fell by the wayside it was. Considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity in the press reaction to it and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States bolts and alleges that the Ukraine controversy which led to Trump's impeachment. Which is one of many potential impeachable offenses by the president. President wasn't shy and voicing the view of the Ukraine. That that that's 41 it turned out not to be convicted bowl impeachable offense. But it's something the American people ought to take a look at as they should the other examples he focused on terms like China buying more agricultural products. Which he said the G champagne directly would help him in the farm states a relate to me stunning statement by president. To the leader of an adversarial foreign country. President trump has blasted Bolton saying he broke the law and will pay a big price and possible loss is the book profits and potential criminal charges. Democrats and Republicans have questioned why Bolton never sought to testify in house impeachment hearings. I was fully prepared if I got a subpoena minds are made up on Capitol Hill looking ahead to the presidential election in November. Bolton said this howdy think history will remember Donald Trump. I hope it will remember him as a one term president. Who didn't plunged the country your retrieve a bully into a downward spiral recant. Or call from. Trump tried and failed to halt the publication of the book but a federal judge ruled it was too late to pull all since memoir that justice audit. And I did the judge did a modest Bolton for likely disclosing classified information acclaim Bolton disputes you can hear more from John Bolton later this morning on Good Morning America.

