Transcript for July 4th travel trouble

There could be some travel trouble ahead of July 4 some gas stations are running dry. Because of a worker shortage N at the airport airlines are canceling dozens of flights each day because of a pilot shortage. They're not the only one trying to hire workers here's ABC's mega cameras Ian. This morning that worker shortages from coast to coast I was threatened to detour fourth of July travel plans to. More than 47 million people are expected to travel holiday making his second he sees fourth of July on record. The road truck is going wrong. Roads are going to be heavily. So where you get up early early late Alley in your way. Most of beer cans traveling by car as gas prices soared to record highs. The national average is Maureen stands at 310 a gallon the highest since October 2014. But there's a new problem this year. A shortage of truck drivers is to blame for some gas stations running out of fuel. Outages have been reported in the Pacific northwest northern California Colorado and parts of the midwest nearly 25%. If tanker trucks I was TD empty nationwide. Because there aren't enough qualified drivers to drive them. Staffing shortages are heating airports as well. T say is scrambling to hire thousands of workers to keep up with demand. Now offering a 1000 dollar signing bonus some airports are asking travelers to arrive three hours early because of long security lines. They lined a lung. Remember not required. Or not. He's not just security having trouble attracting workers at the airport in Dallas one executive is asking airport shops and restaurants. Not to steal each other's employees. More Americans track. Barbecues parades and fireworks shows this year can hears you both for. Into our. Thank you thank you.

