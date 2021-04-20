Transcript for Jury deliberations in Derek Chauvin trial resume today

Overnight protests on the street of Minneapolis as the jury deliberated steer children's feet. During closing arguments the prosecution urged jurors to focus on the video show been pressing his mean to Floyd's neck. For more than nine minutes. It's what you fill your gut. It's what you now know in your heart. This wasn't policing. This was murder. Prosecutors also incorporating their experts analysis of Floyd's death. You grant a stay. All of this leads to only one possible way. And that is the porch was unreasonable. And day care children and actions were substantially. All. On George fluids. The defense argued show that acted reasonably that Floyd died at an underlying heart condition and drug use. The failure of the State's. Experts to acknowledge any possible and any possibility at all. That any of these other factors in any way contributed to mr. points that defies medical science. And defies common sense and reason. Children's attorney telling the jury the bystander video Floyd's final moment does not tell the whole story. Chilling video Floyd resisting in the police vehicle. But the defense it is being a line. They say accredited just look in noting that it when he noted second. Where. Your children's on George look at. Seventeen to understand. Deliberations lasted well into the night for the diverse jury. Whose members range in age from twenty to sixty. They include five men and seven woman. Four black six white into self identify as multiracial the group includes a chemist a nurse a social worker had a grandmother. In the meantime the judge says comments made by congresswoman Maxine Waters could affect the outcome of the trial. Waters has encouraged activists to get more confrontational and show that he's not convicted of murder. And we've got to. Mark yeah. The judge rejected the defense's request for a mistrial but did say waters is comments could be grounds for an appeal. Well I'll give you advanced wound waters me and giving you. Something on appeal that may result from this whole trial being overturned I was elected officials won't stop talking about this. Last night waters telling reporters her remarks should not affect the outcome. Or crack. Republicans on Capitol Hill also slamming waters House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says we'll introduce a proposal to censure waters this week accusing her breaking the law by violating curfew that incited violence. Michigan congresswoman lease in the clean accuses waters of condone violence. The words get more confrontational. What do those words me. Are those not the words of someone that someone would use at eight me. Wanted to incite more violence or insurrection. Now it's rare that we see police officers. Convicted in cases like this since 2005. There have been 140. Police officers charged with the murder and manslaughter stemming from on the job shootings blew 44 and been convicted. The judge in Minneapolis think you're.

