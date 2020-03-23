Transcript for Keeping the faith in times of crisis

A message of hope for people of faith in what may seem like a hopeless time Christ is risen I mean we're in the Lansing isn't that Easter is coming think about. Good Friday holy Saturday when the disciples were so afraid they thought nothing good could happen and Christ rises from the dead so. Nothing is impossible with god is an important message right now father Jim Martin encouraging religious communities to keep the faith. How. Do you recommend people of faith. Continue to keep their faith when doors are shouting to churches across the nation. Lining part of it is you know doing something individually crying on your own of course but I think people are looking for connections and in the justice we have this expression union of minds and hearts of even the years. Separate you can be kind of united in prayer and I think simple things like calling people on the phone. Reaching out to them on social media actually. Is not such a bad substitute communities of faith finding new ways to worship. As a physical searches there are shutting down to keep. Community safe where some of the online virtual resources available to people of faith. That they can turn to in times like these many dioceses and parishes are offering life stream masses on Sunday and sometimes it daily NASA. If he does Google life street NASA you guys as you might find one. For myself I've been doing it FaceBook live event just talking about the daily gospel reading and answering people's questions as a way of providing them with the kind of virtual community. And a final message of hope. In uncertain times. Are there specific passages of scripture or prayers that you would recommend people turn to. In a time like that's the storm NC since jesus' on the boat with his disciples. And they think their parachuting and I think he doesn't care. And he wakes up and calls the storm and I sometimes say to people. You know can you also accuses comes storms within you. You know this disciples a surprise that he's able to do that people are often surprised that. That the when they sort of say yes to the com how much and helps them soda let Jesus still those storms and your heart. The Pope has asked all Christians to join him in praying the our father this Wednesday at noon. As they say when fear Knox let me answer the door you guys and of course. A special thanks to father Jim Martin and Saint Paul the apostle for happiness and everything so you will as well yeah people. Need to do to something. And I'm not gonna priests the hour right now but this AA and find some than blacks on. If you do that is through.

