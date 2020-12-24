Transcript for Kids News Now: Christmas

There were new rules that you could ask for any cooler. Is there any that you're now you're well. I'm bring you're not gonna get. There right. Not all and he he you don't run. The key to the world I want any wild wall cash. Why a walrus it here. A lot of people think it's right it'll Allen and a lot like at that might sound. Ports are. You have the extent it is thirteen Stan. I think. That's Colin because like. If you 88 for on the war. Yeah. And our work forward and wow. And getting us but the basket TV gives you. I don't know Weiner the ball out loud club might attract. Over. And giving them books. And I grabbed. I don't. Yeah. Yeah TTX. Help me. All I'm. Liking Helena Brad people. Personal and important floral reform groups wouldn't remove. Onsite and a very creative it's not only. Alcee. Holiday. He AEI. I do the rockers Bruce Springsteen I think is the casings at its great. PL hall. A I did it. Nearly. Ninety getting it different now my ankles. All right guys. Outlook this get a life. Arc de our thanks as always to be students from bases in the pennant Manhattan. And breaking news coming in right now from the North Pole Deanna near and Allison are all on the nice list this year. Data were excellent news and well deserved what had this ain't got I had. Our pet yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.