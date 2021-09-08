Transcript for Landmark UN climate change report released

We turn now to breaking news the UN is out this morning with what's being called the largest ever report on climate change. At what the future could look like it comes as historic wildfires rage across three continents California alone more than 5000 firefighters. Are on the front lines. This morning the Dixie fire burning in northern California is now the second largest fire in state history. More than 620 buildings destroyed thirteen thousand more at risk at least five people are unaccounted for. Half a world away in Greece thousands of people are fleeing as dozens of wildfires burned villages and her in the sky orange the fires so intense the water being used by firefighters is evaporate in before reaching the flames record breaking heat is playing a role in each location. Symptom scientists say. Of climate change. This morning the United Nations is out with a landmark report on the world's rising temperatures a three year study involving more than 200 scientists delivering a stark warning about the future. Of the findings are sobering. Aaron there's no there's no getting around that. The report says global temperatures could soon rise above the limit that country's pledge to avoid breaching when they signed the Paris climate deal in 2016. It's indisputable. That human activities are causing climate change scientists say the world must reduce emissions in half a 2030 and ten net zero by 2050 to prevent what they described as catastrophic impacts across the globe they say some effects of climate change may already be irreversible for example they say he already trapped in ocean. Could cause sea levels to rise for hundreds of years but it's not all bad news they say if the world can come together to reduce those emissions some of the worst predictions. Can be avoided. There also is at least in my mind. A real sense of hope and a drive for action that is in unlike anything term you know that I've seen in the past. The report will be a cornerstone of a major climate summit in Scotland this November it leaders from nearly 200 countries are expected to attend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.