Transcript for A new leash on life

Can you speak. I didn't care Roth C aren't a Siberian Husky gives a whole new meaning to watchdog. Her owner Stephanie her full says Sierra saved her life more than once I don't think I'd be here. Having this conversation with him back in 2013 Sierra began acting strangely she came up and put her nose on my Bally's. Which I dismissed this year it did it over and over again but Stephanie kept ignoring her persistent pop. Until one day Stephanie down Sierra hiding in a back closet current in a little ball at her nose under tea all and her little things was. Completely wet. And seeing her eyebrows were clenched Stephanie says she took a leap of faith and went to the doctor. That's when she found out I had ovarian cancer it was staged three luckily after six months of treatment. Stephanie was in remission until several months later Sierra began acting strangely again. I knew on Mike. That something was wrong. Cancer returning. This time in her liver just going to my head Sierra was telling me Cerro was telling me like every dog owner Stephanie knew the bond she had with Sierra was special. But she wanted a second opinion so she reached out to her oncologist. I didn't think she's crazy at all I said probably your dog was picking up on the fact that you weren't feeling okay. A recent study suggests trained dogs can identify cancer patient blood samples 97%. Of the time. But Sierra is a trained. Here will truly focus on the part of the body where there's a problem which is really interesting six years after that first diagnosis and two since then I believe she saved my life. And she continues to do so very grateful to her have her I'll start per. Stephanie advice to other pet owners pay attention to your pet and see if they're communicating with you and a different way you might notice some really incredible pain. They incredible. Giving her dog. I just find it incredible that they're able to sniff things out they know when women are. Pregnant right there's all these things that dog they would do to save our lives right. Problems that they are good man and woman about spent ten let me you can smell and I've got ruffles and the next office sugar it is not a great doctor Aaron doesn't that Tebow on the out of. The Doggett.

