Transcript for Lebron James, Naomi Osaka named athletes of the year

Long live sixteen. LeBron James named AP's athlete of the year for a record tying fourth time quite eap. Four with king James lucky number in 2020s the Laker superstar picking up his fourth NBA title and fourth NBA finals MVP trophy this year. Proving time and time again that he's unstoppable on the court LeBron telling AP he's focused elsewhere in a year like this one writing quote. There's so many more things that I can do off the floor to help cultivate people inspire people bring people together and power them. It's that same bravery and activism that the fight when he when he for a piece female athlete of the year Naomi Osaka. Her performance on the court remarkable that's when he three year old tennis phenom winning the US open in September for the third Grand Slam singles title of her career. Part of an eleven and oh winning streak. During that tournament Osaka wearing a different mask during interim Natchez with the names of black victims of violence. And during a tuneup tournament in New York Osaka declared that she would not placed her semifinal. Joining athletes from the NBA and elsewhere in protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake the tournament followed a socket sleet shutting down completely for a day. Quarantine definitely. Gave me and chants to. Think a lot about things what I want to accomplish what I want cheaper term memory by Billie Jean King tweeting about Osaka and James his twenties when he athlete of the year titles saying. Both are champions of their respective courts and both use their platforms abdic heat for social justice Bravo. Rob Lowe indeed in addition to competing in this summer's Olympic Games daily Osaka says her goals for twice when he won our two quote won't work work hard. Do you better speak up and be kind of guy. Okay and hate he revealed our world news now reporter of the year Agassi will be has everywhere. Oh look I had a lot of competition this year truly honored thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.