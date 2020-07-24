Transcript for Legal victory for protesters in Portland

Enacts a legal win for protesters in Portland organ tensions have been rising after federal agents were sent to the city to protect government buildings now. A judge is restricting the force those agents can use ABC's and you Denver has the latest. This morning a legal victory for protesters in Portland who have been demanding police reform wall railing against the presence of federal agents in the city. Crowds turning violent at the federal courthouse this week many protesters claiming they've been arrested by law enforcement people and more vehicles. The Homeland Security Department insisting he agents are acting the saying their mission is to protect their property to judge now issuing a temporary restraining order barring federal agents from arresting or forcibly removing legal observers or journalists from a protest without probable cause. The Justice Department heart during the case that federal officers have been facing extraordinary circumstances from quote. Violent opportunity it's. The decision coming just hours after Portland's mayor was tear gas during a protest there since they. Agree fifth overall. On the part of the federal office. This is not pfc lynch. This is what. Durbin worked up. The chaotic scene in Portland comes as the president announces a surge of federal officers into US cities including Chicago for a different reason to fight crime and gun violence on Fox News last night the president said he's willing to send more federal law enforcement personnel into cities. But he acknowledged he'd need to green light from the states. They invited as it would go in with its 15276000. People. We wouldn't be able to solve it like you wouldn't believe and quick. Meanwhile the Justice Department's inspector general has launched an investigation into the actions of federal law enforcement officers in Portland as wells right here in DC. Kenneth Mona Andrew thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.