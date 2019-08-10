Transcript for LGBTQ rights battle at the Supreme Court

App the Supreme Court today can you be fired for being gay or transgender. The cases being heard today are the first to address whether. Federal anti discrimination laws protect LTD TQ workers. This morning gay and transgender rights or in the spotlight as the Supreme Court returns to session in three potentially landmark cases. The High Court is expected to decide whether it millions of LG BTQ Amir gains. Are protected under federal anti discrimination laws which prohibit employers from terminating workers because of their sect's. Today I'm here. If the first time a transgender civil rights case comfortable for the court Amy Stevens says she was fired from her job as he funeral director in Detroit. After she revealed her plans to transition from male to female. And basically made me mad. 'cause here put your time here. Damage happened in anyway. And now I certainly don't need me anymore. The funeral home says Stevens was fired for not complying with the dress code for men even though she was dressed professionally as a woman. The court also hear the case of Jerrold borrow stock who was fired from his job. With child welfare services in Clayton Tony Georgia. The county fired bought stock after claiming an audit found he had misspent money but Baath doc says he was by your. After joining a gay softball league. That's the moment in my life started to change within months of bad decision that we're negative comments about my six point. There were disparaging comments about the fact that was participated in this awful. The third case involves a former sky diving instructor from New York. Donald Jakarta was fired in 2010 after turning female client. Who was strapped to him for a job not to worry about the close contact because he was quote 100%. Ga. The skydiving company insists he was not fired because of his sexual orientation but because he shared inappropriate personal information with a client. Doris sister is pursuing the case even after Donald died in an accident in 24 piece that I. Think this would be his moments to strike team make sure that not only way to he'd be able they gave. Justification. And everything back that he deserved. But justice Clarence Thomas will not be in court today because of an illness a ruling on these cases is expected by the end of June.

