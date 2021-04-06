Transcript for Live music is back!

It sure seems like our favorite artists are finally making a comeback could Jonas Brothers Kings of Leon Florida Georgia line and so many announcing they're we're dates for funny putting oneself. Crank up the volume people industry insider Bruno del Coronado joins us now to talk. All things music thank you so much for being here to welcome back it's a pleasure being back will. Will we know it's a party and we know that it's officially music season as if that is ever out of season. First things first got to talk songs of this summer what are your prediction. My two predictions. Our. Butter by BT yes it came off the gate huge for two weeks ago it debuted number one in Michael over a hundred radio stations. And Justin Bieber with peaches. I mean you're fired peaches we've got a little bit of a theme there I'm good at throwing into one for the makes Olivia Rodrigo is good for you know she's hot she's really hot this issues and you Billy by the way. We'll play and don't forget last year was watermelon by Harry styles so I wanna go with the fruit concept. With teachers teach kids aren't you heard it here post. First both our next question somebody that's dying to get back to a concert this is really taken me there right now. Is like music officially back live music is officially back it's been back for a couple weeks and he's just getting bigger and better just because the anticipation the desire and the want for people to be out there. Streaming is cool but every B wants to be. Part of the life experience this over yet there's just nothing like screaming you're weird favorite lyrics you know at a crowd pulled Pete and having somebody sweat all over you and everything else that all of those things. What is the live music experience going to be like when we finally do you go back to a concert what is it going to be. Feel like floats various there and some some places like in New York you have to be vaccinated tray and a stock at a propitious or it could couple concerts later in June. And at the beginning you have to probe show proof that you been vaccinated. Their other concerts where you have to be socially distant and there will be reduced capacity. But the way the festival. Landscape is shaping up is it's it's going to be. Full on the way it used to be obvious to you got to show proof that you've been vaccine or you're gonna have to somehow. You know adhere to the social. Good guidelines of brokaw's the CDC has has has decided to to enact. But as far as it goes outdoor festivals it's gonna feel light. 2015 no real absolutely Lawler blues and made in America in September they're gonna feel like you know who kind of back in the day. And the light of his tremendous mean fu fighters in the below blues Stevie Nicks is India a bunch of the festivals so it's going to feel like. Recall that for those less love concerts and loved being out I love it I love it that's great news music to my ears some would say. I which artists and album should we keep our eye on into this summer and beyond. For me right now the hottest when his bad bunny he released three albums in the space of the year. He announced the tour that is not going to take place the next year it sold out in the minutes. When ticket scalpers are getting 7000 dollars a ticket so he's the hottest artists right now globally because if you think this Spotify global top fifty charts every week. The guys at the top top top of his game yet cool it's he's a global phenomenon and he's still find the watt yes all right I love it. Bruno del Coronado pinky so much for joining us.

