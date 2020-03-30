-
Now Playing: Pastor Joel Osteen shares what it was like to lead Sunday service without an audience
-
Now Playing: Nearly 200 people die in Italy in last 24 hours from coronavirus
-
Now Playing: ABC’s Jon Karl talks about his new book, ‘Front Row at the Trump Show’
-
Now Playing: Instacart, Amazon workers to protest unsafe conditions
-
Now Playing: White House extends COVID-19 guidelines to April 30th
-
Now Playing: Top Chinese health official warns not wearing a mask is a ‘big mistake’
-
Now Playing: 4 cruise ship passengers die, others show symptoms en route to Florida
-
Now Playing: Arkansas doctor in viral photo narrowly escapes tornado
-
Now Playing: Men allegedly block road to force quarantine
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci explains new coronavirus timeline through April
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases skyrocket in US, officials estimate thousands of fatalities
-
Now Playing: Moms raise $10K to give restaurant meals to hospital workers fighting coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Powerful tornado rips through Arkansas town
-
Now Playing: Devastating tornadoes sweep across the Central US
-
Now Playing: California governor discusses coronavirus cases in his state
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci warns US could see up to 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Employees for popular grocery delivery service planning massive strike
-
Now Playing: Severe weather hits the central US
-
Now Playing: US medical workers demand more help from the federal government to fight COVID-19