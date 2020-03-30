Transcript for Livestream shows church in Tampa packed with parishioners

Churches across the country are having virtual Sunday services but some worshippers. For defying orders to stay at home a church and camp but triggered outrage after a live stream. Showed people. Active sign standing shoulder to shoulder ignoring social distancing guidelines and the pastor encouraged them to shaking hands. Similar scenes played out at a church there Baton Rouge. Pastor gave out hugs them that they're not going to be intimidated.

