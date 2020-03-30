Livestream shows church in Tampa packed with parishioners

The pastor encouraged parishioners to shake hands in defiance of the social distancing order.
0:26 | 03/30/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Livestream shows church in Tampa packed with parishioners
Churches across the country are having virtual Sunday services but some worshippers. For defying orders to stay at home a church and camp but triggered outrage after a live stream. Showed people. Active sign standing shoulder to shoulder ignoring social distancing guidelines and the pastor encouraged them to shaking hands. Similar scenes played out at a church there Baton Rouge. Pastor gave out hugs them that they're not going to be intimidated.

