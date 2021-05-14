Transcript for Long lines at the pump

This morning gas shortages are plaguing parts of the country despite operations resuming along the colonial pipeline I just called the gas pump named a statement that he gave you when we get the delivery tanker trucks are filling not that the North Carolina facility. Whereas cyber attack one week ago crippled operations but the fuel cannot be delivered quickly enough to the nanny now empty gas stations one person in Maryland even waiting in line for gas on a riding lawnmower. At least fifteen states in Washington DC are now reporting gas stations that have run dry. Nearly 8% in DC gas stations were on eat overnight. Average prices now top three dollars a gallon nationwide but once station to Charlotte was charging 999. A gallon. What essay that I act. Authorities now investigating hundreds of price gouging complaints and ease gas shortages could last for days. Though the colonial quite what remains open. It may still be a headache or to find gas stations with fuel the next one a two week. Meanwhile we're learning more about the ransom paid to the Russia based hacker's sources say the payments was in the low millions. The FBI is investigating but has long advise companies not to pay ransoms after these attacks for fear of incentivizing more attacks down the road. These are private sector entities and they can be advised by the FBI not to do this because it encourages. More hackers and it leads to more attacks on more people. But at the end of the day they make their decisions based on the bottom line. Back to gas prices and some good news gas tracking site gas buddy reporting wholesale prices are coming down again. Thanks to a drop in panic by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.