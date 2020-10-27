Transcript for A lot to celebrate!

When Stephen Murray Orlando got married a gallon of gas only cost eighteen cents he's 92. Mountains and Middle East. And disheartening that none of the aids that we and we were improved. These loved bird celebrating their seventieth wedding anniversary. They've raised six kids now have fifteen grandkids. And twenty great grandchildren. That's not all they're thankful for this year they both also peaked -- nineteen. Marie hospitalized over the summer for a valve replacement and when she returned home she lost her appetite and then sorted Steve. I know my hand. And I figured because it could be that I it's new I handy progress happy eat. Injury he heat wouldn't do anything so that god forbid I could take care of him if something would happen to him that. I hate but not because there aren't too. I just did. Steve became dehydrated and ended up in the hospital for two days when of their daughters who lives in Florida flying home to Pittsburgh to help Lama re recovered at home. But like their marriage this couple proved unshakable. We both went through it now. I mean like I said we were very unhappy. Lucky to fight Colby and survive and lucky in love the pair married woman were read was nineteen and Steve was 22. And now they're celebrating seventy years of marriage the family able to come together in honor of that major milestone. He's had a wonderful life footage that a little Poodle dark she instantly and our grandchildren enough the great grandchildren insists but. We just can't help loving brother from Hamburg. Lovely and wonderful indeed Stephen Murray credit their love of family for. They're health and their happiness and they're looking forward to an even bigger celebration when it's safe to get all those kids and grandkids and great grandkids. Together under one roof you guys. Can't wait to see that day well thank you for bringing us that story I love how Marie was so concerned. About her husband when she also needed take care result that shows just how much they are must have indeed years will be just some of the things they've been. Been through together now at -- excellence down and I can only hope streets. How fast food thanks for joining us.

