-
Now Playing: 1 lucky bachelor fan wins a date with Nick Viall
-
Now Playing: Your dog won't have to hold their pee anymore thanks to this invention
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old practices fire drills with his firefighter Dad
-
Now Playing: Toddler’s messy eating is next level
-
Now Playing: How to clear up ‘brain fog’
-
Now Playing: Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen
-
Now Playing: Greeting cards side hustle turns into pandemic success
-
Now Playing: Olympian Adam Rippon and boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala are engaged!
-
Now Playing: Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell bakes Valentine’s Day sugar cookies with Sara Haines
-
Now Playing: ‘I'm not a cat’ lawyer talks to ABC News
-
Now Playing: This is the story of Black hair
-
Now Playing: National Geographic reveals its March cover about the NASA rover, 'Perseverance’
-
Now Playing: Empty nesters who hit rough patch during pandemic reveal if they stay together
-
Now Playing: How 2 single women, determined to become mothers, ended up creating 3 families
-
Now Playing: FTC report warns of romance scams reaching all-time high
-
Now Playing: Rooster chases dog to its owner on campsite
-
Now Playing: Newlyweds ages 90 and 86 receive COVID-19 vaccine together
-
Now Playing: Yoland Gampp’s ultimate Valentine’s Day treat
-
Now Playing: This entrepreneur is learning to embrace her Black identity