Transcript for Low-cost gift ideas for the holiday season

Welcome back the countdown is on we're just eighteen shopping days away from Christmas and if you're looking for stocking stoppers. For the person who seems to have everything. Our gives whiz Dick DeBartolo is here with some unique holiday gift ideas deck I hear you've got some reports that wall live our lives and keep us warm. Absolutely. The LE ED Dini take a look at this guy. Nice and chilly out I got my big neon but it's an Alley gained beating not gonna shine brightly in your eyes it has three settings. Low medium high the neat thing is when the battery runs around its rechargeable. Just take that hat. Popped the little LE DL. And plug it into your computer and challenge it. That's pretty neat isn't it that is great and again gotta keep you warm what else you got. Actually OK so instead of wearing a dole mask. You can print your own mass at home his to keep that can do it. So you take your cameras filmed anything yourself. Fabric any photo you have on your phone you can send it heel print. And in the kit peerage principal. Fabric that goes senior inkjet printer you cut it out no ironing but no shelling. But you need an iron it is ion on adhesive you can size it to amend or kid or a woman. It's really need and the kid has four. Masks in it and it's eighteen dollar Sosa ballot. Oh were like 450 amassed an ear of the mask that's not a bag gift at all. What's up another. What's up Terry this is my favorite gift of maybe all time it is called present tense. And this is really need so you take a look at you you give the purse in the box. And they pull it ten. And from inside. Bond's you can hit the car he jumped around here these. What took. Some of the bond. It. I don't know the full pets you have. Well let's have them do a hundred different act incident gained its. Really. That is pretty creative also reminds her popular as the weasel. Oh yeah it's a little bit a little bit. What else we got. All I have something. It's they call it an ugly sweater I think this what is not bad looking but it's what it does that's very unique this is it. This is why fireplace. If wider. The listening to be aware of I headed to try three phones to get one that would fit in here OK I finally ended up within all the get Alex he. As spies. Which is roughly three by five and a half pensions so that small and that just about. You can you stretch this out and put it in from the front that is pretty cool. And is pretty cool I've bought a lodge an extra large so I wouldn't have to send it back of the didn't fit so it will probably figure a little better but you need an older phones for it to work okay were that in what's the final unique gift item you got a pirates. The little guy great little stockings stuffed as they are a little LED lights they are instant on squeeze them there's also a switch on and off but which need a little clip. Can go on to a key chain or a zipper and they are tentative for a little bit under ten bucks so they're like a block. Each narrowly not bad I like all of those thank you so much stick for these and other unique gift idea check out Dicks website gets winds died this. As well as our own website every NA of bears dot com. Big DeBartolo thanks for joining us. The mixes high holidays happy how they if they were best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.