Transcript for Major airlines cancel hundreds of flights

Meanwhile thousands of people experience a travel nightmare Monday when two airlines abruptly cancel hundreds of flights with little notice here's ABC's mega covers again. Chaos at airports across the country as hundreds of flights were canceled Monday leaving passengers stranded from Cleveland this. No it. To Philadelphia. Something must happen with bared was like all hell broke lose to a lonely and down so we're stuck here. Eight there are ways. Spirit Airlines canceling nearly 300 flights. More than 13 of its scheduled flights. Bellini weather in stacking challenges seeing it had to proactively canceled flights. Four hours just to get our cancellation frustrated passengers forced to wait in long lines to reschedule of the line was. Out the door dollar road and three times four times greater than this many passengers clay needed they received no explanation or warning. Some pieces flights were canceled right before boarding. As we were waiting sitting down the gate to the play a I guess canceled a play on us. American Airlines also canceling flights Monday 400 in twenty of them seen bad weather in Dallas forced a repositioning of planes and crews. It all comes as a major airlines vowed to hire thousands of new workers to help meet the massive spike in travel this summer. Customer service also a challenge some travelers have reported wait times of waited six hours to speak to someone on the phone. Americans Klein and continues to soar it's a 30 record number of people Sunday. The highest number since the end it start. Answer not act thank you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.