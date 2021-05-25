Transcript for Major cities prepare to reopen schools this fall

Turning to the pandemic a big decision about schools in the fall is raising some concern among parents meanwhile the other side of the world. There's growing concern about the Summer Olympics with US officials. Now placing Japan and I do not travel list because of a surge in Kobe cases. This morning major announcements from the two biggest school districts in the country. New York City public schools will fully reopen in the fall eliminating the option for remote learning thank god. Because it's better for them at home it was a horrible horrible horrible but in Los Angeles schools will reopen for in person classes in the fall we'll keeping remote learning as an option. For students are unable or choose not to participate at schools for in person instruction. And on line option must remain in place for the next school year. Both districts expect students and staff will need to keep wearing masks in the fall it comes as new details emerge about children. Who get sick from a rare inflammatory syndrome after a cove a diagnosis. A new study with good news fighting most of those kids overcame their symptoms within six months. What they base we found with six months later kissing happening long term organ damage. That's a good thing or purely to understand is that in this locker kids they still spent time in the icu. You're so very sick a lot of these kids still need mental health support or physical therapy annual per lesson for people is at eight. Kids are not and nearly. But as life slowly gets back to normal in the US. Other parts of the world are struggling with a fourth wave of corona virus infections including Japan where the Olympics are set to begin in less than two months the US State Department is now warning Americans not to travel to Japan. Because of surging two of the cases but the International Olympic Committee says the gains must go Juan. All of those images that we're around attacking. Satisfactory and will ensure a second secure guidance in terms of health. And that's the case whether there's a sort of emergency or not. Thousands. Of Japanese doctors have Marty urged the Japanese government to cancel the Olympic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.