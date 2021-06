Transcript for Major meat supplier hit by cyberattack

What are the largest meat producers in the world is the latest victim of a cyber attack that could driver prices for consumers. This time during peak barbecue season. Is that where alcohol businesses that pay attention meat supplier GBS has a ransom where attack on its computer system. Forced the company to set down all eight of its plant in the US. The company accounts for nearly one quarter of beef production in the U Lance and roughly 15 of pork production. I'm sure they're gonna get back online as quickly as they can't in the means it's an unknown according to JB the vast majority of its plants will be back on line today experts say immediate meat shortages or unlikely but the long term effects of remain unknown today. Your reputation. As the organization is Jerry gana. Even if they're able to get their data and I reached it looks like they will. They're all all week. This morning the hackers have not been a done a fine. The White House has indicated the attack likely came from a criminal organization in Russia. The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible. States do not harbor ransom hair from. The attack comes on the heels of the colonial pipeline wrist somewhere attack. Also carried out by Russian hackers which resulted in thousands of gas leases in the south brining drying. Colonial says it paid four point four million dollars in ransom to those hackers. It's unclear how much money the hackers what is from JBS or whether the company plans to pay a ransom. These criminals are very sophisticated. They're well here what are they trying. Manager Richie there's more computer you call this eighties under our ABC news has been closely tracking the growing threat of cyber attacks. Recently attending a conference full of hackers in Moscow. The organizer become. Conference the company called positive technologies claims the gathering is a chance for businesses to learn how to prevent cyber attack. It's like books and write so you'll start booking with somebody and you might fail but Ben you get more experience. Every time you have up on them which is stronger more stronger and more stronger and probably a day handled the day you fight with a chant and will chance them. But the Biden administration recently slapped sanctions on positive technologies. Calling the conference of recruiting ground for Russian cyber spying is. And the White House still says president Biden will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin's later on this month in Geneva. Despite these cyber attacks.

