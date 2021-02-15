Transcript for Major winter blast

This morning historic cold sweeping the country. Arctic air dropping down through the plains into Texas turning roads into skating rinks. An El Paso mangled big rigs littering this highway overnight wind chills dipping below zero in San Antonio. Conditions so extreme in Houston the city could see its coldest February in 122. Years. Freezing temperatures. Have already reached the silly it's it's very very important. That folks stay off the roads so that we'll have caused a disaster on top of a disaster. Power companies in Texas now considering rolling blackouts because the massive demand for electricity during his record cold. Threatens to overwhelm the power grid and it's not just Texas. 240 million Americans across forty states are on alert with feel like temperatures from Albuquerque at three degrees. Up to Fargo at negative forty. In Mississippi which could see half an inch of ice today at least 518. Wheelers were involved in this fiery crash. Snow and ice is expected from Dallas through Memphis all the way to New York City in Connecticut. Road crews trying to prepare for the upcoming storm are facing a shortage of salt after a major supplier shut down. Ten mine for eight hours nine hours and we are one load. I can use towing loads the extreme weather also slamming the west. In Las Vegas intense wind kicking up this dust storm causing near zero visibility in organ hundreds of thousands of customers lost power after heavy ice toppled trees. And Seattle digging out from nine inches of snow and one day the most in 52 years. One man getting creative navigating city streets with schemes and a fat strapped to his back. Most of the extreme weather is expected through tomorrow morning but another storm system is forecast to take aim at the northeast on Thursday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.