Transcript for Man arrested after climbing onto airliner’s wing before takeoff

A bizarre moments involving a jet from Las Vegas a man jumped into the wing moments report took off. Right now no one is exactly sure why he did it or how he beat it security. Here's ABC's Megan temper has yet. This Maureen this man is. Hind bars after somehow getting onto the wing of a plane. And they curing airport in Las Vegas and just before take off cell phone video shot by passengers inside the Alaska Airlines flight. She was a man leaving his arms city even crawling all on the plane's wing. Authorities say Al hunt or Carl seeing jumped the airport's fence and got onto the tarmac where he hoisted himself onto the wing as a flight was about to take off. Never entering the plane itself. It's all starting you're always just shocking but a total. Alaska Airlines saying in a statement. The pilot saw a man writing to the aircraft in immediately called your traffic control. We have our voters. Particularly Hardaway did. The Quad Core capital there where. After about 45 minutes officers used emergency exits to get onto the wing and approached Carlson. Who was walking toward the tip of the week. Then after throwing off his shoes he tried to climb the wings edge before sliding off in falling to the ground. Yeah definitely needed to happen honestly. Are coming down and he was gonna down. Officers immediately arrested Carlson who was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and and booked him for trespassing and for disregard for public safety. At current explanation for all authorities say until illness or impairment suspect. You're done pretty well there are eight Megan thank you.

