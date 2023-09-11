Manhunt for escaped killer enters day 12

The most recent images of fugitive Danelo Cavalcante show him now clean-shaven after apparently slipping past a 4-square-mile police perimeter. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally has the new details.

September 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live