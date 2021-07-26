Transcript for New mask mandates being considered, Fauci says

This morning new questions about just how long vaccinated people will be protected from code nineteen. The feel for a company that helped develop the fines or vaccine. Tells the Wall Street Journal their quote into body levels are dropping seven months after immunization among some vaccine recipients. But he added quote most of them will remain protected against severe disease and might not yet need a third dose. Doctrine he thought she suggesting a booster shot may be needed for people with weaker immune systems those are the kind of individuals that if there is going to be a third boost which we might likely happen will be among. 1 the vulnerable to the highly contagious delta variant daily Corbett infectious in the US are 314%. Since mid June. The first coming at summer music festivals were turned. Officials were warning people who attended both concert in South Florida. But the state is now averaging more than 101000. Cases per day accounting for one in five infections in the US. On Sunday Provincetown Massachusetts and Cape Cod. Approved an emergency indoor math commanded after an outbreak of 551. Cases they are nearly 70% of them in fully vaccinated people. Even as breakthrough cases emerged doctors are pleading with people to get the shot seeing nearly every new hospital patient is unvaccinated. All I can say to that public interest. You don't want to be in this situation trust. Trust us you don't want to be in the hospital saying I regret getting attacked siege. Just. Do and it appears some people aren't seeking the advice according to the White House about 790000. Vaccine doses would given over 24 hour period this weekend. The most in three weeks and the seven day average of new vaccinations. Is up 20%. And a former head of the FDA is also providing some optimism he says the current surge in Kobe cases. Could be over by the end of August which is much sooner than some models have predicted injure. Faith thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.