Transcript for New mask mandates for schools

This morning some of the biggest school districts in the country are making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year. On Thursday Atlanta Chicago and Boston although announcing students and staff will be required to Wear face coverings regardless of their vaccination status. It comes as the delta beer in fuels a surge in cases across the country. With one model predicting the current spike won't peak until October. We are yet at another pivotal moments in the act. The CDC director is now calling to delta variant one of the most infectious respiratory diseases scientists have ever seen. It is wanted to Dean Martin. And seen it might more here. The White House now says three states account for 40% of new cases. Border taxes in Missouri. All of which have low vaccination rates Florida's governor insists there will be no mask and indeed in schools in his state. We need our kids to believe. Paint our kids to be able to be kids. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki slamming the governor for going against CDC guidelines. That puts kids at risk it's not aligned with public health guidelines. We know masks are not the most comfortable thing I will say my kids are quite adjusted to them as they know many kids are. In the meantime a CDC advisory panel is urging action on booster shots showing support for giving people with compromised immune systems and additional shot. But they acknowledge more daddy is needed and now there are new questions about the source of the corona virus which includes a theory that it came from a lab in Wuhan China. Chinese Government officials now say they will not cooperate with the next phase of the world health organization's investigation into the wards in of the virus. Which would include audits from the Wuhan lap. The White House call China's rejection of the investigation irresponsible and dangerous.

