Transcript for Massive storm sweeps across 30 states

Thursday morning things. Coming up we begin with the. Millions of Americans are on alert for severe weather a storm is bringing nearly half the country heavy rain snow ice and even tornadoes on the radar right now you can see the storm. Stretching. Across thirty states and at that eastern seaboard out several damaging twisters have been reported and the threat could become more serious as this as some have fees. This morning a massive storm is on the move stretching from Texas all the way to new England's. New video shows the dual threat in northern Alabama overnight. Heavy rain and flooding adds tornado watches were posted for the area. This storm has already spawned several suspected twisters across Mississippi causing power outages and damaging buildings to halt street and he. Near Jackson a woman took to FaceBook posting this video after a tree fell inside her mother's home even active ground. Powell. Found. No one was injured but the house is now blood it after the owner's daughter said it rained inside for an hour. And in New Orleans discounted to. High winds toppled a section of scaffolding near downtown construction site forcing these people to take cover and blast of wind. Broke through with a revolving doors. The 2000 miles storm has also dumped ice and snow as far south of El Paso. In Missouri state police say they responded to 46 crashes along one church of highly. Including this one involving at least two semi trucks and multiple cars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.