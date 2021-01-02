Transcript for Massive winter storm slams East Coast

This morning 110 million Americans are in the storm zone as the powerful nor'easter barrels up the coast. For some areas is the biggest snowstorm in the years putting everyone on alert please make. To a maximum extent you similarly can make alternative plans for Monday right now. Forecasters are warning of treacherous conditions across much of the northeast through tomorrow with some locations north and west of New York City facing blizzard like conditions. And up to two feet of heavy snow. Along with potential power outages and flooding along the coast. It's going to be the duration of this storm that really is the killers far snow amounts go we are going haven't even seen a coastal low develop look how slowly mood to really see blizzard conditions at times your strong winds coastal flooding. Canada and northwest of that low rules it heaviest precipitation not ending until late in the day on Tuesdays. New York City public schools are switching to remote learning today covered vaccination appointments are being rescheduled. And for those who do go out road crews are busy spreading 270000. Tons of salt. We getting another 115 plus Marty NG partners DOT park apartment beginning tomorrow tighter those aren't operation Lou you loud and you'll be present. A state of emergency has been declared a New Jersey snow emergencies are also in effect in Philadelphia and Boston nearly 1000 flights in the region already canceled. So it will prepare for the worst. You know we're not even hoping for the best and am always prepared for the worst. More than 250 crashes reported in Virginia alone this fire truck flipped over on a slippery road no serious injuries reported. Washington DC the first significant snowfall in nearly two years drawing hundreds of people to the National Mall for a massive snowball fight. Being able to come out here like this. About foreign couldn't get over a little bit of being sharpened supper while its greatest. And at the national zoo giant pandas are melting hearts that this know we date video sliding down a hill head first belly up. So cute got to have some five.

