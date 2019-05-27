Transcript for Measles patient may have exposed travelers

Now to that measles threat at this summer travel season kicks into high gear there is concern that thousands of passengers could be exposed to the illness that major US international airport had just recently an individual with the measles virus passed through Newark Liberty International Airport. This morning word of a possible measles exposure in New Jersey. Health officials say on May eighth about 1000 people were potentially exposed to the virus and Newark Airport. Last week a traveler with measles passed through Dallas Fort Worth international airport. It's a disease that spreads by a infectious droplets. And it's highly contagious. The CDC reports there are 880 confirmed cases in 24 states since January. 90%. Of people quarter susceptible. Means not being bullied vaccinated if they come in contact with somebody with measles they'll actually get it. And this morning as people travel for the holiday experts say the risk of exposure increase in confined areas like an airplane. The goal awareness about vaccination and prevention. Wash your hands limit your exposure to others would holes. Early symptoms of the measles fever cough runny nose red watery eyes or rash. If people think they may have been exposed to the measles should call their health care provider before they go to the doctor or emergency room to protect other people for a possible infection.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.