Transcript for Medical professionals dealing with COVID-19

This morning a rare look inside a new York city hospital at doctors and nurses fighting to save lives. Com. They are happy. Elmhurst Hospital in Queens is now overrun with corona virus patients thirteen people died from the virus at the hospital in just 24 hours. Today is there any getting worse and worse and we catch you get it refrigerated truck. To store everybody's. Tumor. Tony. Doctor Colin Smith is giving the New York Times access to the hospital's emergency department. Where doctors called the scene apocalyptic. The anxiety out of this situation has really overwhelming doctor Smith says patients are coming and for other ailments. Only to discover they too are infected with the virus tell. Someone in a car accident. It's Friday and then we get a CT scan of them and their lungs look like they have corona virus. Mean. We are seeing a lot of patients who probably had code that we realized. Across the country Washington State we are hearing from the first nurses to be on the front lines it was like it had somebody. These four women work at Kirkland want cure center outside Seattle where an outbreak started back in February. 30 part of residence at the facility died from the virus. That's talkative and my regional nurses check on her and see how she's doing and it's holder said it was thought that's chase in the double. She says she had chills because she says she was just get my say the same thing. First responders from coast to coast are now experiencing the same nightmare fighting a virus they know little about while trying to keep themselves and their family safe. This doctor in California is now sleeping in a tent in his garage. To avoid contact with his family allow first responders to assist those most in me. In New York first responders released this video asking people to only call 911 in a real emergency. After 236. Members of the NYPD tested positive there more than 3000 members of the force are sick best triple the normal sick rate. As for doctor Smith she shares this warning. I don't really care if I get in trouble for speaking to the media. I ain't. Want people to know that this as bad people are dying. We don't have the tools that we need in the emergency department and hospital to take care. I'm. Doctor Smith says her yard usually sees 200 people a day that number has doubled to 400. York city's mayor is warning April will be worse than march and he says may. Could be even worse.

