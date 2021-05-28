Transcript for Memorial Day weekend travel rebounds

This morning Americans gearing up for the unofficial start to summer. Hitting the beach the roads and skies. Isn't enough plus other top offensive glass half Atlantic. Good deal for a wedding will be with excited about it. In fact at least 37 million people are expected to travel this weekend the largest number in more than a year that seemed like it's back to home. And while mother nature may try to dampen the day in some areas. Officials across the country are working tirelessly to make sure the pandemic can't stop the party. Go get vaccinated hit the beach mobile vaccine sites are setting up camp at some of the country's most popular beaches we an opportunity to get vaccinated we came down. While travelers passing through airports are being offered the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they fly super reasons to. Super convenient this year strikingly different than what Memorial Day brought in 220. Scenes like this have mask was pool parties at lake of the Ozarks sparking panic last year. But with more than half of all adults in the US now vaccinated there's little fear of a re peat searched but you've been fully vaccinated then you can and should feel a lot safer. About gathering this holiday weekend. And for those who haven't had their shot states are starting to roll out increasingly extravagant incentives. The ones that people are really looking for our fishing licenses and state park permits and those things don't do it and point four dollar visa card put your pocket. California announced a 116. Million dollars in rewards the biggest program in the country including fifteen million dollars to be split amongst ten vaccinated residents. Meanwhile CBS launched its own sweepstakes the newly vaccinated could win a trip to the Super Bowl or a weeklong increase. I would encourage anyone to get the vaccine and winning a million dollars as an incentive enough. I don't really know. What would be. And some small businesses are offering their own vaccine incentives in Florida a concert venue is charging twenty bucks per ticket. But if you don't have your shot that price skyrocket to a thousand dollars.

