Transcript for 2 men arrested in Georgia shooting death

We're first up breaking news out of Georgia a father and a son are now under arrest in the shooting death. At an unarmed black man Aman Marbury would have turned 26 years old today demands for an arrests have grown louder since video of the shooting recently resurfaced. A three months after the shooting the father and son and the video are now being charged with murder. This morning authorities making two arrests in the shooting death of a mod Marbury this is long overdue. I insist one step out court justice and it will belong along more on way to. A camera captured the last moments are brief life in February as he was jogging near his home in Brunswick Georgia just. Agents for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were seen taking gray agreement Michael and his son Travis into custody late Thursday. Charging both with murder. Gregory is a former police officer and a former investigator for county prosecutor. He and his son are seen here on a photo shared by the NAACP. Calls for their arrests have grown louder after a video of the shooting surfaced this week prompting governor Brian camp to weigh yen. L Watson video depicting mr. armory last moments of love. I can tell you it's absolutely horrific and georgians deserve answers. We've been here serves to make Michael's waiting for Marbury with guns. The 25 year old was unarmed as he approached a white truck business struggle between Marbury and Travis with Michael gunshots go off. An armory collapses the mic Michaels told police they believed he with the same person seen on security cameras breaking into homes. And that chased him claiming they were trying to make a citizens arrest. But the white male. About it. Because of their apparent connections to the father and son to prosecutors were accused themselves from the case and a letter one of those prosecutor says he sees the video differently. Writing Marbury initiated the fight. Grabbed the shotgun and under Georgia law Mick Michael with a loud to use deadly force to protect himself. Adding it was perfectly legal to stop Marbury in the first place an attorney for the victim's family disagrees. The important reason why could not be a citizen's arrest is under that statute. Citizen would actually have to observer crime taking place a model Marbury is only at certain running down the road. Before the arrest armories mother appeared on Good Morning America. Remembering her son who would have turned 26 years old today. Belmont kit the most harmless fear it. Hamas it was time. Ahmad was he was well mannered. Commodities ending June. The way that he wouldn't. The attorney for the victim's family says though also pursue federal hate crime charges. State investigators a hold a news conference later this morning.

