Transcript for Middle school shooting plot foiled

This morning police near Fort Myers, Florida say they've foiled a mass shooting plot at this middle school this could have turned disastrous. We are 12 away from a column line here. Thirteen and fourteen year old boys arrested after police say another student told a teacher one of the teens had a gun. Authorities say no gun was found but they did find a map with locations of all the school security cameras. And they say search warrants at the boys' homes turned up a gun and several knives investigators say the kids had been studying the Columbine massacre. Meanwhile in North Carolina. Police say this disturbing video shows high schoolers shooting more than 150. Bullets into a home in Charlotte. Inside three year old a SIF bigger role was killed while he was sleeping is five year old sister raised by a bullet. The suspects on the run. Police say the violence stems from a feud between local students one of six recent shootings. How can you wake up. This morning knowing that your actions last night took the life. Of a three year old. Who'll never get the opportunity to grow up and play and have fun. And not far away a Salem North Carolina high school was placed on lockdown last week after a student was accused of shooting and killing another student. As for that foiled plot in Florida police say the boys will be evaluated at a mental health facility and charged with conspiracy to commit a Mac shooting. Police say they bid into the boys' homes nearly old times in the past.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.