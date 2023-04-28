Middle schooler to the rescue!

A boy in Michigan is being hailed a hero for stopping a moving school bus full of students after the driver suffered a medical emergency. ABC News' Rhiannon Ally has the video.

April 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live