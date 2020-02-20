Transcript for Mike Bloomberg takes sharpest attacks at Democratic debate

We begin with the Democrats taking aim at each other during the most fiery debate of the campaign so far. Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg took some of the sharpest attacks especially over his treatment of women and the stop and frisk policy he once supported but everyone was in the firing line with several heated moments political watchers say Elizabeth Warren may have had her best debate so far. Getting a major boost in fund raising overnight she launched her first attack on Bloomberg and this is the cover of the New York Post this morning but the headline black and bloom. On the Las Vegas Strip the gloves came off almost immediately I want to talk about who were running against. A billionaire who calls from women fat broads. And horse face to lesbians. And no I'm not talking about Donald Trump I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg for the first time the billionaire Mike Bloomberg on stage with the other candidates. I'm a new Yorker. I know how to take on an arrogant con man like Donald Trump that comes from New York Bloomberg has spent a record 400 million dollars so far on campaign ads he's not even on the ballot in Nevada this weekend in hasn't won any delegates still Bloomberg was a prime target. Mr. Bloomberg had policies in new York city of stop and frisk. Which went after African American and Latino people in an outrageous way the former New York mayor punching back. I've sat I've apologized of SOC giddiness but the bottom line is. That we stop to many people. But the policy. We sought to many people only got to make sure that we do something about criminal justice in this country. There is no great answer to a lot of these problems and if we took off everybody that was wrong on this off this panel. Everybody that was wrong I'm criminal justice it is sometime in the careers that being nobody else up here with less than two weeks until Super Tuesday the candidates pitched their ideas to the American people. I don't want to stay sexy got it is. Yeah. And they were pressed on the fundamental question of capitalism. Vs democratic socialism. Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth from the bottom up all 125. Million Americans. That's wrong that's immoral credit killer. We're not going to throw out capitalism. We tried that other countries tried that was called communism and it just didn't work oh. Then senator Elizabeth Warren had this a blistering attack on Bloomberg. And allegations of sexism does anybody that does anything I'm wrong and our company we investigate it. And if it's appropriate they're gone that day and City Hall. But person is the top person minds deputy may it was a woman. And 40% of our commissioners will women I hope you heard what his defense was I've been nice to some women. Okay. He has gotten song number of women dozens who knows. To sign nondisclosure. Agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination. In the workplace. So mr. mayor are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements so we can hear their side. Destroyed. We have. Hey Perry if you. Nondisclosure agreements how many let me finish. How many is that none of them accuse me of doing anything. Other than Sutton maybe they didn't like to joke I told. And let me just cut and let me play there's a big agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet. And that's up to them they sign those agreements and will live a little.

