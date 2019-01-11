Transcript for Missing Alabama student

Also delving this morning authorities have issued a dire new warnings about a missing college student from Alabama whose stepfather is a UFC fighter. The team hasn't been seen in more than a week. This morning a new statement from authorities in Alabama makes clear just how much danger are directly attorney is believed to be and they say she was harmed it is considered to be a victim of foul play police say that's based on evidence they founded her vehicle. The nineteen year old was last seen in Auburn Alabama last Wednesday surveillance footage from this convenience store shows her buying something moments before she vanished breast UV was pound dented and scratched two days later. About 55 miles away the FB IUS Marshals Service and Homeland Security all getting involved in the search Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris. I'm you'll see present to you weren't on did you the mixed martial arts community is now upping the reward money in the case. I'm contributing an additional 25000. Dollars to Alabama governor KIB's 5000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest. And conviction of the perpetrators involved a total reward now up to 80000 dollars ABC station WB MA reports one question officials are looking into. Is whether Blanchard was meeting a stranger from a dating app. A message sent by Blanchard to a roommate indicated she may of bed with a man before she disappeared her family is pleading for the public's help. If somebody else than those in the thing I know the whereabouts of my daughter. Please please please. Big U2 there's someone though. And the task force working on the case now include sixty investigators.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.