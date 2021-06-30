Transcript for Mom talks about bringing her toddler to job interview

Maybe Milo is a happy camper now what he and his mom Maggie mud Willer have had quite the year. Laid out problem might. A. Years called that precautions and doctor recommendations made it tough to find child care while juggling her search for a new job. We'll be here. And were now until a recent last minute request for an interview in person left back he scrambling pay and really sorry. Higher years so we are essential. And he could create Rick high and we're child friendly wood and enriching it. It's. She decided to bring Milo with her combing his hair putting on a seersucker suit washing the wheels of a stroller and even bringing his old resonate. Skills include destroying a clean space in thirty seconds and spotting a dog a mile away the video really resonated with parents across the country racking up eight point six. Million views on ticked and counting. I mean. Is your mind blown. Otellini these are things. Everyone else yelling the national women's law center reports that more than two million women have left the workforce since the pandemic began. I commons and you. And it our on the Salem place and home I'm struggling to anchor in a woman's place wherever she wants agreeing. Maggie think she's grateful to spotlight the issue affecting so many American families brilliant child care crisis that we need you and I mean slaves and our children's future ads for little Milo. He got a snap out of this whole thing she's out of our. One of the owner owner asked. Renting a federal. John you can be a Gary scary thing you don't get a free pickle at every job better. So the question of the hour did Maggie get the job the company has indeed extended an offer she hasn't accepted just yet the tape to save Milo here. Is a good luck charm you guys. Okay it was a suit for me the minute I saw the look I guess ensued I now I. I don't resume the details to spotting a dog a mile away is a skill you're hired I mean I don't know if I can spot them a mile away but I'm close I'm close to my lowest level that at a business. Bringing awareness of such important thing which is working moms that do at all they do it eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.