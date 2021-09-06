Transcript for Mother reunited with migrant daughter spotted on the news

Next a tearful reunion of a mother and daughter they were separated for years up to the woman left Central America for the US now. They are together again in Texas ABC's McCain received reports. This morning 'til full reunion after a mother in Texas saw her young daughter on the news during a story about the southern border. Glenn Valdez increased teen nine year old annually at the airport in Austin. Felt as emigrated to the US from Honduras six years ago leading her daughter behind this vehemently. She says she had no idea her daughter was frosty the US border last month alone. She made the discovery watching Spanish Linux news asked spotting her daughter buried a red Flutie crying. I don't. Oh it comes is vice president Connolly here is wraps up her high speaks to visit to Guatemala and Mexico declaring the trip the success. Scene she was looking at the root causes of the surgeon I Grecian. The reality is that most people when they leave. They don't want to leave. And most want to go back. The only way we can actually fix the problem. Is to understand the problem. Here is denouncing and US funding for housing small businesses to legal reform and farming in the region which is being devastated by recent herky. Along with commitments to fight corruption. But she came under fire for not this city the border during her trip we've been to the board you haven't been before. And I haven't been to Europe. And I can't I help night out. Understand the point that you're making the southern border has been overwhelmed since a biting administration. Scrapped many of former president Ron's hardline policies. The reality of it is that we need to. Prioritize. What's happening at the border and we have to prioritize white people are going to the board. Here's also said he remembers of her own party for telling my prince we'll. Do not come to America she would not comment directly on the criticism only say. Crucial to deal would you root cause is the problem. Megan thank you up.

