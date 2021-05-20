Transcript for Mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old

We have a follow up now on that young girl in Florida nearly kidnapped of the bus stop she fought back and the suspect was arrested. Now we're hearing from the girl's mother here's ABC's and refugee. This morning the mother of a Florida girl who fought off a would be kidnappers is she married her anguish if that would allow Austria yesterday. The chances of me get airbag would have been excellent. Her eleven year old daughter Alyssa was waiting for the bus and west Pensacola when a man seen on security video ran out of his car and grabbed her. But Elisa fought back he fell and she ran away. He then drove off and was arrested a short time later. The thirty year old Jerry it's Danga made his first court appearance Thursday charged with kidnapping assault and battery. Police say he had a knife and started choking atlas as he tried to drag her to his car. When you look at the video you think of what could have happened. This is not a nice thought I was his mom amber says this wasn't the first time Melissa had seen staying death. About two weeks ago Elisa had what she describes as a concerning encounter with him. Since then amber has walked Alyssa to school every day except Tuesday when she says she had to ten to a listens younger sibling. It's creating guilt forget who know there could be seen panicking flipped it can lower. And became. I was going on there none of this as it is it's not my fault it's not her fault this is that means. Police say staying to has prior offenses involving a child. But in court his attorney insisted authorities have the wrong man he's now being held on more than a million dollars bond. Meanwhile Melissa's mom has this advice for all parents be aware and told him to hit. How special they out of his don't know. Just told the staying in is due back in court next month. Mona Andrea. Andrea thank you.

