Transcript for Mueller wants to interview Trump in person and in writing

And we begin with a major development in the Russia investigation. That reportedly has presidents from furious ABC news has learned special counsel Robert Mueller wants to question the president about obstruction of justice. And that has the president renewing calls for an immediate end to the investigation. Stephanie Ramos has the new. Hey good morning Diane and Ryan you guys said it sources tell ABC news that when president trump found out that special counsel Robert Mueller wanted to interview him about. Obstruction of justice. He was outraged adding tweeted about it. It's present. And trump clearly wants the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election two and he treated. Attorney general Jeff Sessions should stop this rigged witch hunt right now before it continues sustain our country any further. Sources tell ABC news this week was blasted out. After trump learned special counsel Robert Mueller wants to question him about obstruction of justice and what's the interview to be in writing and in person. Trump has criticized the investigation before but what this kind of public pressure on the nation's top law enforcement official to shut it all down. The tweet. Out raging Democrats and even some members of the president's own party. Republican senator Susan Collins from Maine. Calling it totally inappropriate. Saying the president should not be talking about the investigation at all. And the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was blunt he says this is an attempt to obstruct justice hiding in plain sight. If the president is innocent he should act like it trump security offered a different take on CNN. He used the word should he didn't use the word must and there was no presidential directive to follow it did in direct and it and directly to do it. And he's not a direction. But what White House was asked wasn't this pressure from the presidents to stop the investigation it's not an order it's the president's opinion. The president is not obstructing. Negotiations over what will be asked that trump by Muller's team has been going on for months but up to a New York Times reports. President does want to meet with Muller it's Trump's lawyers who don't want the two to meet in person so that trump doesn't quote legally expose himself. Diane Ryan's back already. Never a dull moment and that investigation Stephanie thank you so much.

