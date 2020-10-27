Transcript for Multiple fires burning in Southern California

We turn out to the major fires burning in Southern California fueled by the worst wind emergency of the season one of fire has doubled in size overnight. Thousands of people have evacuated ABC's mega to breezy and. Has more. This morning multiple fires ravaging parts of Southern California. Howling winds and dry conditions. Standing this rapidly growing blaze in orange county and the so called Silverado fire exploding Monday growing more than 7000 acres in just hours with 0% containment but fueled by powerful standing in a winds gusting up to seventy miles per hour firefighters say they're helpless to stop the spread into the wind dies down. The best thing we can do is try and forecast where it's going. ABC's Healy hard tongue was on the front lines when conditions quickly were sent. If not more important when I'm making up flame here I'm control. Of the white Harry Reid really good run. The chaotic conditions proving dangerous late Monday two firefighters were critically burned on the front lines so far more than a 150000. People across the region have been forced to flee their homes. Finley's it grabbing what they can with little time to prepare. Our priority right now is getting people. Evacuated. Out of the path of the fire. The nearby a blue ridge fire also rapidly spreading the fire gutting this home and getting dangerously close to others. Overnight California's governor securian assistance from Dina for more resource is in hopes of gaining the upper hand in the coming days. And help her and says how reliant loosely or content is a bright fire power company says that's eat injure look. Mega bank young.

